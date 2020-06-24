Malta: PL executive votes against Konrad Mizzi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that Prime Minister Robert Abela presented a motion in the PL executive for the ejection of Konrad Mizzi from the party’s parliamentary group. In a secret vote, 71 voted in favour, one against and there was one abstention.

The paper quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who pledged that he will not look at faces and that he will not take direction from anyone. Gafa’ warned that whoever acts criminally must be prepared to carry the responsibilities.

