Malta: PL deputy leader says party should help formulate policy

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with the new PL deputy leader Daniel Micallef. He said that the role of the party is not to be a ‘supporter’s club’ for the government and expects it to contribute more towards policy.

The paper quotes PN MP Chris Said who, in a press conference after the General Council vote result, said that the next leader chosen by the paid-up members should be able to unite the party.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related