Malta: Pitkalija reform plan announced by Agriculture Minister

L-Orizzont quotes Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo who announced a reform of the Pitkalija vegetable market. He said that the government is looking to introduce new technology to increase efficiency and reduce waste.

The paper says that PN supporters are opposed over whether Adrian Delia should step down after losing the confidence of his parliamentary group, or whether the MPs who voted against him should themselves leave the party.

