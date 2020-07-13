Malta: Parliament debates Constitutional changes to have next president elected by two-thirds majority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament has started debating a Constitution change which will see the next president elected by a two-thirds majority in the House.

The Constitutional change will come as part of the institutional reform exercise suggested by the Venice Commission.

The debate also comes as the country’s focus is on President George Vella, who is expected to make a decision which will resolve a constitutional crisis prompted by a no-confidence vote by Nationalist Party MPs against leader Adrian Delia. Despite meeting with Delia and the majority of PN MPs last week, Vella has yet to make an official declaration.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 15:30

