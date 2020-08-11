Malta: PA extends buffer zone to protect spatial context of Villa Barbaro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Grade 1 scheduled building of Villa Barbaro in Tarxien, which is one of Malta’s oldest standing country houses has been given further protection after the Planning Authority in collaboration with the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage, extended the buffer zone to include a stretch of properties along Triq iż-Żejtun but opposite the Villa.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 16:20pm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related