Malta: Owen Bonnici reiterates his trusts in the judiciary over Konrad Mizzi
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Independent asks Owen Bonnici whether he had any concerns over deals made by Konrad Mizzi while he was Justice Minister. The now Education Minister said he has faith in the judiciary.
Another story quotes the president of the Employer’s Association Doris Sammut Bonnici who warned that grey-listing by Moneyval would be as economically crippling to Malta as the coronavirus pandemic.
Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
You must log in to post a comment.