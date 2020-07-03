Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

Malta: Owen Bonnici reiterates his trusts in the judiciary over Konrad Mizzi

3rd July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Owen Bonnici whether he had any concerns over deals made by Konrad Mizzi while he was Justice Minister. The now Education Minister said he has faith in the judiciary.

Another story quotes the president of the Employer’s Association Doris Sammut Bonnici who warned that grey-listing by Moneyval would be as economically crippling to Malta as the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: