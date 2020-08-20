Malta: Over 82,000 people in Malta at-risk-of-poverty, according to EU data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Based on the income year 2018, the number of at-risk-of-poverty persons living in Malta was estimated at 82,758, while the average gross household income for 2018 is estimated at € 34,627 while the average disposable household income is estimated at € 28,505, according to the latest data published by the National Statistics Office, NSO after the survey on European Statistics on Income and Living Conditions was conducted.

The survey also shows that the number of persons living in households with a national equivalised income below the at-risk-of-poverty line, €9,212, was 82,758. This translates into an at-risk-of-poverty (ARP) rate of 17.1%, 0.3 percentage points higher than that recorded for the previous year.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:25

Like this: Like Loading...