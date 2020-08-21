Malta: Over 82,000 at risk of poverty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes a European survey which finds that more than 82,000 people in Malta are at risk of poverty. The figure translates to 17.1 percent of households, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from the previous year.

Another story says that public debt has risen to more than a billion euros in the first six months of the year. Government debt increased to €6,377 million in June from €5,328 million in December.

The paper reports that the Armed Forces rescued 118 migrants adrift and brought them to land. The paper says that the army had been left waiting ‘for hours’ for a decision on the rescue operation by the government.

