Malta: Over 20,000 passengers in the first week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that there have been 20,000 movements in the first week since the ports were re-opened. Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the government is seeking to add more flights to Malta in the coming weeks.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said he is ‘hurt and angered’ by efforts of the parliamentary group to force him out, but he said that he will not step down. In a Facebook post he wrote that he is still the PN and Opposition Leader.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related