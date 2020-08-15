Malta: Over 16,000 swab tests carried out in a week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that Malta has the second-highest rate of testing for Covid-19 in the EU and that over 16,000 swabs tests have been conducted in the last week. The report says that testing is going beyond the recommendations set by the World Health Organisation.

The paper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the new Attorney General will be chosen following a call for applications. The paper reports that Attorney General Peter Grech handed in his resignation letter after 10 years in the role.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related