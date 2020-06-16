Malta: Opposition Leader rips into Lawrence Cutajar appointment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for appointing Lawrence Cutajar as a government consultant hours later he was made to resign from Police Commissioner earlier this year.

Another report says that the formal order by Magistrate Rachel Montebello to investigate Lawrence Cutajar came after a request by lawyer Jason Azzopardi who is representing the Caruana Galizia family in the case.

