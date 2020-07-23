Malta: Opposition lays responsibility on Minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition spokesperson for Internal Affairs Beppe Fenech Adami who said that Minister Byron Camilleri was ultimately responsible for the life-threating injuries on Melvin Theuma, whether they were a suicide attempt or not.

Another story says that Melvin Theuma was due to take the witness stand the morning after he was found with grievous stabs to his abdomen and cuts to his wrist and throat. The paper says the incident has attracted the interest of international media.

