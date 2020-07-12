Malta: Opposition faction wants to impose on President’s judgment – Abela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rebel MPs within the Opposition want to impose on the President when it comes to using his judgement on how to apply the Constitution, amid the political crisis in the PN, Robert Abela said.

The Prime Minister accused a faction within the Opposition of piling pressure on the President, for him to decide in line with their own wishes.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated: 16:20

Like this: Like Loading...

Related