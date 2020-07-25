Malta: Opposite sides in PN find compromise on next steps

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that members of the PN Executive Committee found a compromise in letting the General Council decide on either opening a new leadership race or run a vote of confidence among paid-up party members.

The paper speaks to Reporters Without Borders editor-in-chief Pauline Aldes-Mevel who described the incident with Melvin Theuma as ‘obscene’. She said that the situation should not have been allowed to develop.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related