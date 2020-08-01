Malta: OPM silent on Vitals MoU negotiators

1st August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Office of the Prime Minister has not answered questions about the government’s MoU with Vitals. The paper asked whether the Prime Minister knows and will reveal who negotiated the healthcare deal on its behalf.

The paper reports that councillors of the PN General Council are voting to decide whether to open a leadership race for the party or to hold a vote of confidence in current leader Adrian Delia among paid-up members.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: