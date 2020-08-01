Malta: OPM silent on Vitals MoU negotiators

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the Office of the Prime Minister has not answered questions about the government’s MoU with Vitals. The paper asked whether the Prime Minister knows and will reveal who negotiated the healthcare deal on its behalf.

The paper reports that councillors of the PN General Council are voting to decide whether to open a leadership race for the party or to hold a vote of confidence in current leader Adrian Delia among paid-up members.

