Malta: OPM mum over who negotiated VGH MoU on government’s behalf

1st August 2020
The Office of the Prime Minister has refused to say whether the Prime Minister knows or will reveal who negotiated the highly controversial Vitals Global Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding on government’s behalf.

Following the NAO’s addendum to its report, focusing on the MoU, came a series of denials by people who many thought were involved in the negotiation process.

Former Health Minister Konrad Mizzi had denied signing the MoU or having access to it prior to it being published.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:30

