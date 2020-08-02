Malta: Open-market businesses raise concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that open-market vendors are worried for their future amid uncertainty over the way markets operate. Sellers said that neither them nor the General Workers Union representing them have been consulted by authorities.

The paper publishes an interview with a man who is calling for amendments to the divorce law. He argues that the four-year separation period before he is allowed to file for divorce is unjust and does not reflect reality.

