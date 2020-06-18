Malta: Foreigners resident in Malta to get vouchers after government change of heart

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreigners having a Malta residence permit will, after all, be getting the vouchers being issued by the government to get the economy going post COVID-19.

The story caused uproar among foreigners who work and pay taxes in Malta, with many complaining of blatant discrimination. Some said they would limit their spending in Malta to the bare minimum as retaliation or transfer their taxes elsewhere.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 20:10

