Malta: Only 30% of businesses can survive the current situation for more than a year – Chamber of SMEs

A survey conducted by the Chamber of SMEs has found that only 30% of business respondents think that their business can survive in the current situation due to the Coronavirus for more than a year.

Mizzi highlighted that in the current situation “22% of business respondents think that their business can last up to three months, 33% up to six months and 15% up to 12 months.”

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:55

