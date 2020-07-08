Wed. Jul 8th, 2020

Malta: Only 30% of businesses can survive the current situation for more than a year – Chamber of SMEs

8th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A survey conducted by the Chamber of SMEs has found that only 30% of business respondents think that their business can survive in the current situation due to the Coronavirus for more than a year.

Mizzi highlighted that in the current situation “22% of business respondents think that their business can last up to three months, 33% up to six months and 15% up to 12 months.”

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 15:55

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: