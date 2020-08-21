Malta: Occupational accidents fall by a third this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There were 1,108 reports of non-fatal accidents at work between January and June, 471 less than in the same period last year. Data published by the National Statistics Office shows that fatal accidents at work, however, remained the same year-on-year, counting three casualties.

The largest number of non-fatal accidents were registered in the construction industry, with 181 cases accounting to 16.7 percent of all occupational non-fatal accidents. There were 155 accidents in the manufacturing sector and 138 accidents in the transportation and storage sector.

All sectors except two, reported a decline in non-fatal accidents. Real estate activities experienced 12 such hazards in the first half of the year, double what the sector registered throughout the whole of 2019. Accidents in professional, technical, and scientific sectors also increased to 22 from 12 in the same period last year.

The most common type of injuries were wounds and superficial lacerations (60.8%), but there were several cases of dislocations, sprains, and strains (23.3%) and bone fractures (11.4%).

Men in the 35 to 44 age group suffered the highest number of non-fatal accidents, with 239 cases. There were 43 accident involving women in the same age bracket, the lowest number among female age groups. Conversely, the female age group with the highest number of accidents was that involving women over 55 years (52 cases) whereas that same age group registered the lowest number of accidents among men (178 cases).

In total, 202 women were involved in non-fatal accidents compared with 906 men.

Like this: Like Loading...