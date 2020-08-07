Malta: Nurses’ union suspends industrial action

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses has halted industrial action after reaching an agreement with government over the organization of mass events.

“An agreement has been reached with all stakeholders that mass events will not take place and be banned completely. Only certain organised events are to take place and such organised events are to be limited in number of attendees,” a statement by MUMN read.

The nurses’ union also said the PM committed to introducing rigorous enforcement which will be taken “seriously and effectively”.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 17:00

Like this: Like Loading...

Related