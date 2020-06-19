Malta: Nurses unhappy with new Steward recruits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes the union of nurses which said that newly recruited nurses by Steward Health Care have not been provided an induction course and are not able to carry out their responsibilities.

Another story speaks to government Whip Glenn Bedingfield who criticised the opposition for choosing not to participate in the grilling of nominated Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà. Bedingfield said the process will go on as planned.

