Malta: Nurses, pharmacists join doctors in industrial action threat over mass events

Malta’s nurses and midwives have joined the country’s doctors in warning of industrial action unless mass events including large-scale international festivals are cancelled by Monday.

In a scathing statement, the Malta Union of Nurses and Midwives accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of choosing “greedy businessmen” over the lives of vulnerable people.

It is directing its members not to carry out a wide range of duties, including directives that would impact non-urgent surgery.

The Chamber of Pharmacists also declared an industrial dispute, calling the holding of mass events ‘irresponsible’.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:25

