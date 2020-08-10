Malta: Nurses call for use of face masks in public

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that nurses who are members of the General Workers Union are urging authorities to impose the use of facemasks outdoors. They also thanked private organisers for cancelling their planned events.

Another story reports that a woman caught trying to leave Malta using a false passport was spared jail because of her one-month old child. The woman’s husband did not escape the sentence, though, and was jailed for six months.

The paper says the disruption in trade routes during the pandemic, particularly with the grounding of planes around the world, had an impact on drug trafficking. The flow of synthetic substances decreased while cocaine traffickers turned to sea routes.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related