Malta: Number of active cases of Covid-19 in Malta unchanged – still four cases

No new cases of Covid-19 in Malta have been identified over the past 24 hours after 959 swab tests were carried out.

In their daily update, the health authorities stated that at the same time no other person has been declared as recovered, which means the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Malta remains unchanged and is still four.

Source: TVM

Updated 16:15

