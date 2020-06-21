Malta: Nominated Police Commissioner to be questioned tomorrow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that nominated Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà will face grilling by the parliamentary committee for public appointments questioning on Monday. The paper says that the Opposition has not sent any questions.

Another story speaks to General Workers Union secretary for the Maritime and Aviation section, Sandro Vella, who said that the sectors in Malta have bucked the international trend and ‘thousands of jobs’ have been saved from the pandemic.

