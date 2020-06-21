Malta: NGOs to resume protests ‘for truth and justice’ outside parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Civil society NGOs Repubblika and #occupyjustice are to resume protests outside parliament seeing ‘truth and justice’.

The protests had reached their peak late last year amid revelations related to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia which led to a government crisis and the prime minister’s resignation. In another protest in January, those present complained that despite the crisis, nothing had changed.

Source: Times of Malta

