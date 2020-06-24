Malta: New police chief promises to investigate wrongdoing claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent follows a press conference by newly-appointed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who gave assurances that all corruption allegations will be investigated by the police.

The Independent picks up a Facebook message by Konrad Mizzi published before the PL executive meeting in which he expressed his disagreement with the Prime Minister’s request to resign from the parliamentary group.

