Parliamentary Secretary for Equality and Reforms Rosianne Cutajar announced the new members for the LGBTIQ+ Consultative Council.

The LGBTIQ+ Consultative Council is responsible in giving advice, putting proposals forward and assisting the Human Rights Directorate in drafting laws surrounding the LGBTIQ+ community.

Source: ONE News

Updated 17:40

