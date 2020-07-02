Malta: New leadership for the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela announced that Mr James Pearsall will be appointed Chairperson of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD). Mr Pearsall was nominated by the Government after full consultation with the social partners members within the Council.

James Pearsall will take over the role at the end of July, with this serving as a transition period until then. Pearsall will be the sixth chairperson of the MCESD.

Source: TVM

Updated 17:20

