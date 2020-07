Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Health Ministry announced that a new coronavirus case was registered in Malta in the past 24 hours.

The new case is an imported one, with the positive person had the virus symptoms days after the person arrived in Malta from abroad.

The authorities said that the necessary contract tracing is ongoing in connection with this case.

There are now four active cases in Malta.

