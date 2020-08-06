Malta: New business registrations increased by a third in latest report

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

There were 4,216 new business registrations in 2018, 35 percent more than the year before. The latest data on business demographics in Malta by the National Statistics Office shows that the highest number of new registrations were businesses in the professional and technical categories, increasing to almost 700 from 520 in 2017.

Deregistrations numbered more than 1,000 in 2018, 36 more than the year before. Businesses involved in wholesale and retail trade, including vehicle repairs, saw the biggest drop of 202. Nevertheless, the category remained the largest area of activity, accounting for a fifth of all business units.

In total, there were 54,739 business units in 2018, a rise of nine percent from 2017. Large businesses grew by 13.6 percent over the year while small business increased by 4.2 percent. Micro businesses and small-sized businesses also rose by 9.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

