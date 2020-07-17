Malta: Neighbours will be refunded for reports into adjacent construction sites
Neighbours living adjacent to a construction site will now be able to have a professional report drawn up on the method statement and on the state of their property before the commencement of any adjacent project. The MDA developer member will be obliged to refund all the architect fees upon the presentation of a fiscal receipt.
Source: Newsbook
