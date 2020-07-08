Malta: NAO says Vitals deal was agreed in advance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today leads with a report by the National Audit Office which concludes that a multi-million deal to transfer three public hospitals to Vitals was ‘predetermined’. The NAO said that an agreement was signed with VGH before the request for proposals was published.

Malta Today reaches out to former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi who denied claims that PN Leader Adrian Delia tried to rope him in to mediate with the parliamentary group. He did not say whether he met Delia but said that he was not present for the meeting with MPs.

