Malta: ‘Muscat told me to tell Fenech not to leave Malta’ – Keith Schembri

Former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri testified in court on Monday morning in the compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

His testimony is one of the most anticipated court hearings in the case to establish who was behind the murder of the journalist in October 2017.

Fenech is charged with being the mastermind behind the assassination, but the businessman has implicated his old friend Schembri in the crime.

