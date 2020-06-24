Malta: Muscat confirms he asked Keith Schembri to stop Yorgen Fenech from leaving Malta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Joseph Muscat has confirmed that he called his chief of staff Keith Schembri and asked him to make sure that Yorgen Fenech does not leave Malta.

Muscat said that he had received information which was “corroborated by a number of sources and authorities”, that there may be a move by Fenech to leave the country.

The former prime minister who resigned in January after the Caruana Galizia murder investigation started pointing to links with his office, insisted that all the testimony in court had so far showed that he had done his part.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:05

