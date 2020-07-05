Malta: Muscat confidants warned against breach of privilege move

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum says that PL members close to Joseph Muscat advised the former Prime Minister not to launch a breach of privilege procedure against Jason Azzopardi because it would give further opportunity to the opposition MP to attack him.

The paper speaks to unnamed PN sources who said that the party does not have any funds to mount a campaign were an early election to be called. Prime Minister Robert Abela quelled rumours of general elections any time soon.

