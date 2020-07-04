Malta: Murder suspect arraigned in court twelve years from the case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that John Paul Woods has been arraigned in court accused of the murder of Charlene Farrugia, twelve years ago. The remains of the victim’s body, aged 25 at the time of her disappearance, was discovered in the outskirts of Valletta last year.

Another story says that the Agency for the Individual Investor Programme will be wound down following a decision to end the scheme. A new system will be set up offering a new route to citizenship.

The paper announces that the General Workers Union has ordered industrial actions against the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit. The union says it is safeguarding the conditions of work of employees.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related