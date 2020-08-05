Malta: MUMN to go ahead with industrial action, warns of partial lockdown in a week if high cases continue

5th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses will join the Medical Association of Malta in going ahead with their planned industrial action after talks with the government failed to reach a compromise.

In a statement published after the MUMN met Health Minister Chris Fearne, the union said that they had “witnessed a Health Minister who although is not prepared to cancel mass events, seems committed to make sure that mass events which do not abide by the Legal notice issued today will be closed permanently and fined.”

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45

