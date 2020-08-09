Malta: MSC Cruises to reopen Med routes, including to Malta, after authorities give thumbs up

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MSC Cruises will restart some Mediterranean routes, including one which passes through Malta, from 16 August after getting the green light from all the relevant national authorities.

“The two ships will be the first to implement a new comprehensive health and safety protocol that has been approved by the relevant national authorities from the countries that the ships will call along their East and West Mediterranean itineraries this summer”, MSC said in a statement on Sunday.

The MSC Grandiosa will offer seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo and Valletta.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:05

