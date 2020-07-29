Malta: MoU with Vitals carries Chris Cardona’s signature

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that a once-secret MoU with Vitals was signed by Chris Cardona on behalf of the government. In his testimony, however, the former Economy Minister laid the main responsibility on the OPM and chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Another story says that 65 migrants from a group of 94 who disembarked in Malta last weekend tested positive for the coronavirus. They will be kept in isolation at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre.

