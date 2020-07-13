Malta: Most SMEs expect to fold within a year if situation persists, survey suggests
Only 30% of SMEs expect to remain in operation for more than a year if the current economic situation – brought about largely as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic – persists, according to a survey carried out by the Chamber of SMEs.
An overwhelming majority – 90% – saw their sales drop by at least a quarter when compared to the same period in 2019. Though businesses deemed essential during the pandemic fared better, as one might expect, 82% still saw sales fall by at least a quarter, compared to 95% of non-essential businesses.
Source: Newsbook
Updated 15:40
