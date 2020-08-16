Malta: More than 230 asylum seekers in distress in Central Mediterranean – NGO
More than 230 asylum seekers are on board unseaworthy boats adrift the Central Mediterranean route, migrant NGO Alarm Phone warned as it called on Maltese and Italian authorities to intervene.
Source: Newsbook
Updated: 15:20pm
