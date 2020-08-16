Malta: More than 230 asylum seekers in distress in Central Mediterranean – NGO

16th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 230 asylum seekers are on board unseaworthy boats adrift the Central Mediterranean route, migrant NGO Alarm Phone warned as it called on Maltese and Italian authorities to intervene.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 15:20pm

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: