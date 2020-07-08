Malta: More than 20,000 arrivals in the first week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that more than 20,000 inbound tourists visited Malta in the first week since the reopening of ports. There were 220 flights and 11 trips by catamaran, with the largest numbers coming from Germany and Italy.

The paper quotes the EU Commission Economic Forecast report for Malta which expects the economy to shrink by 6 percent this year before increasing by 6.2 percent in 2021. The paper says that Malta’s economic fallout from Covid-19 is among the least in the EU.

Another story says that the votes of confidence against Adrian Delia by the PN parliamentary group may lead to an unprecedented situation where the party has one leader and the opposition, another.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related