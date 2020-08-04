Malta – More Covid-19 cases registered

4th August 2020

Photo Credits: Capt J Nappa, OPV P61

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sixteen from the ninety one persons admitted to Malta yesterday, after being rescued, tested positive for Covid-19 after being isolated and swabbed for Coronavirus. 

The Ministry of Health said that as per standard procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested. The migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up.

Malta Government

Malta – More Covid-19 cases registered

