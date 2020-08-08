Malta: More accessibility for 3,000 farmers through European funds

8th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights Anton Refalo together with the Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi expressed great satisfaction with the success of the implementation of Measure 4.3 with an investment of around € 17 million in European funds under the Rural Development program for Malta 2014-2020.

Source: One News

Updated 16:00pm

