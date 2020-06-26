Malta: Montenegro scandal – Don’t blame the victim, Finance Minister says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has intimated that the government is not to blame for certain acts of corruption.

A Times of Malta and Reuters investigation revealed how Enemalta agreed to pay €10.3 million for a wind farm in Montenegro, when the same site was worth a third of the price a couple of weeks before.

Murder suspect Yorgen Fenech secretly made €4.6 million off the deal via his company 17 Black, which leaked Panama Papers emails linked to secret companies owned by former minister Konrad Mizzi and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 17:20

