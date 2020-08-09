Malta: Money set aside for cancelled Ħamrun feast donated to Dar tal-Providenza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the popular St Cajetan feast in Ħamrun – which was to be celebrated today – cancelled, the town’s two band clubs have opted to make good use of money they would have spent on the occasion by donating it to the Dar tal-Providenza.

In a joint statement, the St Cajetan and St Joseph band clubs said that they had agreed to contribute an equal amount to the Siġġiewi home for persons with disability, setting aside a portion of the funds they would have utilised in their celebrations.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 16:05

