Malta: Minister urges Police Commissioner to get to the bottom of the Caruana Galizia investigation

The Times quotes Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo who said that the new Police Commissioner has ‘a golden opportunity’ to deepen the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He was testifying before the public inquiry about the case.

Another story reports that organisers of several popular parties and events, including local feasts, have announced their cancellation in the wake of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases stemming from mass gatherings.

