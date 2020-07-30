Malta: Minister urges Police Commissioner to get to the bottom of the Caruana Galizia investigation

30th July 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo who said that the new Police Commissioner has ‘a golden opportunity’ to deepen the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. He was testifying before the public inquiry about the case.

Another story reports that organisers of several popular parties and events, including local feasts, have announced their cancellation in the wake of a sharp increase in coronavirus cases stemming from mass gatherings.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Turkey approves social media law critics say will silence dissent

30th July 2020

Belarus suspects Russian mercenaries preparing acts of terrorism

30th July 2020

The US House of Representatives orders all members and staff to wear masks

30th July 2020

UK could add countries to quarantine list within days, minister says

30th July 2020

Poland mulls quarantine for people coming back from some countries

30th July 2020

Mainland China reports 105 new coronavirus cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

30th July 2020

Sweden lifts travel curbs to Norway and Denmark

30th July 2020

Italy registers 289 new cases of coronavirus

30th July 2020

Self-isolation period in England ‘to be extended to 10 days’, concern over second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe

30th July 2020

Germany begins mass coronavirus testing at airports

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: