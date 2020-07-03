Malta: Migration: 52 migrants in distress in Maltese waters

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Migration NGO Alarm Phone reported that it detected a migrant vessel with a faulty engine in Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone leaving around 52 migrants on board in distress. Contact with the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) was deemed to be futile as the only reply the NGO received from the centre was “we don’t speak with NGOs”.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45pm

